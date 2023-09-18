Flowers against Lyme Disease

Campaign Story

Hello everyone!

Thank you for stopping by our fundraising page! This Fall, we are starting a new campaign with all our association, the Flower Delivery Canada association. We will raise awareness in all our partner stores, and invite our customers to raise money for a very important cause.

And on Christmas Eve, our florists will swim in the Hudson Bay. You heard that right. It’s a challenge that we would like to achieve, with your support. We are passionate about the environment, nature, and of course flowers, and we want to reach out to our customers to get their support.

Thank you for joining us!